A Super Blue Blood Moon!

A Super Blue Blood Moon!

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Jan. 31, 2018, a total lunar eclipse occurred during the Blue Moon and supermoon, making it a rare Super Blue Blood Moon! See the rare Super Blue Blood Moon total lunar eclipse here! Read our wrap story here for videos and photos, and see what it was all about in our main guide here. This Image: The Blood Moon shines over a U.S. flag at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.

Under a Red Moon

Under a Red Moon

Credit: NASA TV/Griffith Observatory

The Super Blue Blood Moon takes on a reddish hue during the total lunar eclipse of Jan. 31, 2018 in this view from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

California, USA

California, USA

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Blood Moon shines as a plane soars nearby in this photo from Hong Kong.

Lancelin, Australia

Lancelin, Australia

Credit: Paul Kane/Getty

People with bicycles take photos of the Super moon in Lancelin, Australia.

New York, USA

New York, USA

Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas

Credit: Sergio Garcia Rill

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill captured this composite image of the Super Blue Blood Moon of Jan. 31 over Houston, Texas.

Oakland, Calif.

Oakland, Calif.

Credit: James Jordan

Astrophotographer James Jordan captured this view of the Super Blue Blood Moon at totality from Oakland, California.

California, USA

California, USA

Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

A plane flies passing the moon over Los Angeles, California.

Massachusetts, USA

Massachusetts, USA

Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

the Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea

Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.

Sakhalin region, Russia

Sakhalin region, Russia

Credit: Sergei Krasnoukhov\TASS via Getty

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.

Vladivostok, Russia

Vladivostok, Russia

Credit: Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty

Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Credit: Aung Shine Oo/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Blue Blood Moon 2018

Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse Begins: NASA Armstrong

Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse Begins: NASA Armstrong

Credit: NASA TV

The moon begins passing through Earth's shadow during the Super Blue Blood Moon total lunar eclipse of Jan. 31, 2018 in this view from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Credit: Aung Shine Oo/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Uppatasanti Pagoda seen from Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Singapore

Singapore

Credit: WALLACE WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Singapore Flyer in Singapore.

Kolkata, India

Kolkata, India

Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty

Kolkata, India.

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey

Credit: Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jerusalem, Isreal

Jerusalem, Isreal

Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty

The moon sets behind the city of Jerusalem.

Washington, DC

Washington, DC

Credit: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

The National Capitol Columns at the US National Arboretum.

Eclipse viewing probability map

Eclipse viewing probability map

Credit: Joe Rao/FIOS 1

The eastern, southern and southwestern United States should have clear skies for the Super Blue Blood Moon on Jan. 31, but viewing conditions will be worse farther north.

Super Blue Blood Moon Map: Sky & Telescope

Super Blue Blood Moon Map: Sky & Telescope

Credit: Sky & Telescope

This map by Sky & Telescope shows the visibility regions across North America for the Super Blue Blood Moon lunar eclipse of Jan. 31, 2018.

Locust, New Jersey

Locust, New Jersey

Credit: Steve Scanlon

Astrophotographer Steve Scanlon captured this photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon over Locust, New Jersey at 6:53 a.m. EST (1153 GMT).

Super Blue Blood Moon World Map: Sky & Telescope

Super Blue Blood Moon World Map: Sky & Telescope

Credit: Sky & Telescope

This map by Sky & Telescope shows the visibility regions around the world for the Super Blue Blood Moon lunar eclipse of Jan. 31, 2018.

Jan 31, 2018 lunar eclipse stages

Jan 31, 2018 lunar eclipse stages

Credit: NASA

Stages of the January 31, 2018 "super blue blood moon" (weather permitting) are depicted in Pacific Time with "moonset" times for major cities across the US, which affect how much of the event viewers will see. While viewers along the East Coast will see only the initial stages of the eclipse before moonset, those in the West and Hawaii will see most or all of the lunar eclipse phases before dawn.

Super Blue Blood Moon Phases: Sky & Telescope

Super Blue Blood Moon Phases: Sky & Telescope

Credit: Sky & Telescope

The phases of the Super Blue Blood Moon total lunar eclipse of Jan. 31, 2018 are listed here in Pacific Standard Time.

180112- Jan31LunarEclipseSF

180112- Jan31LunarEclipseSF

Credit: SkySafari App and NASA

Mobile astronomy apps such as SkySafari 6 are an ideal tool to preview celestial events. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Jan. 31, 2018 features an enlarged supermoon. It's also a Blue Moon, the second full moon in January — a combination that hasn't occurred in many years. In the eastern US and Canada, the moon will set mid-eclipse. But skywatchers in the west will be able to watch the entire eclipse, as shown here near the end of the eclipse at 6:15 a.m. PST in San Francisco, CA. By telling you where in the sky it will occur, your astronomy app can help you plan to observe or photograph any eclipse.

Jan 31, 2018 global lunar eclipse times

Jan 31, 2018 global lunar eclipse times

Credit: NASA

Areas of the world that will see the Jan. 31, 2018, total lunar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible Jan. 31 in the morning before sunrise for North America, Alaska and Hawaii. Observers in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand will see it during moonrise the evening of Jan. 31.

180112-EclipseDetail

180112-EclipseDetail

Credit: Solar System Scope

The free Solar System Scope app features a 3D model of the solar system that you can manipulate to better understand the motions of the moon and planets. You can select a specific date and time, or allow time to flow forwards and watch things move. Here, the Jan. 31, 2018 total lunar eclipse is modeled. The software is available in both browser and mobile versions, and includes a sky chart mode for night-time skywatchers.

180112- July27LunarEclipseMadagascar

180112- July27LunarEclipseMadagascar

Credit: SkySafari App

Using Astronomy apps to preview lunar eclipses allow you to discover additional interesting aspects of the events. The total lunar eclipse of July 27, 2018 coincides with the opposition of Mars. The blood moon and the very bright Red Planet will make a wonderful sight and photo opportunity for observers where the eclipse is visible. When fully immersed in the Earth's shadow, the darkened full moon will also allow fainter deep sky objects to appear, such as the nearby Messier objects shown here. For skywatchers in Madagascar, the maximum eclipsed moon will be high in the sky, close to the Zenith (green cross).

180112- Jan31EclipseDetail

180112- Jan31EclipseDetail

Credit: SkySafari App

Sunlight shining on the solid globe of Earth casts a circular shadow, or umbra, into space. The shadow is always opposite the sun and near the ecliptic (yellow line), which defines the plane of Earth's orbit around the sun. The moon's orbit (gray line) is tilted 5 degrees away from the ecliptic. Whenever full moons occur close to the point in space where the moon's orbit and ecliptic intersect, a lunar eclipse can occur. While the moon is passing through the smaller white circle, only sunlight that has been reddened as it refracts over the Earth's horizon reaches it — painting it a blood red color. The larger circle, or penumbra, represents the region where some direct sunlight still reaches the moon.

Lunar Eclipse January 2018

Lunar Eclipse January 2018

Credit: NASA

This graph shows the path of the January 2018 total lunar eclipse, and times when the event will be visible.