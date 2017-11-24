BlackHoleFriday Takes NASA By Storm

It's Black Friday and if you're a space fan looking to escape from shopping madness, NASA has what you need: #BlackHoleFriday.

For the fifth year in a row, NASA is showcasing its latest and greatest black hole discoveries with a cosmic takeover of the space agency's homepage and social media channels.

"It may be the Black Friday shopping holiday, but for us, it's the space version - the fifth annual #BlackHoleFriday," NASA officials wrote in a statement. "Today, NASA's social media accounts and website will post pictures and share information about black holes, regions in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape. In recent years, NASA instruments have painted a new picture of these strange objects that are, to many, the most fascinating objects in space."

You can make the most of your #BlackHoleFriday at NASA.gov here. And if you're looking for space-age swag, the European Space Agency's store is hosting an actual Black Hole Friday Sale online. You can see what's available at the ESAshop here.

But if you truly must shop, Space.com has you covered too. Check out our Black Friday and gift guides for kids and adults here: