Holiday Gift Deal: Lego Creator Space Shuttle Explorer

Update for Dec. 13: This item is currently out of stock on Amazon, but it will be back in stock on Dec. 20 and is still available to order.

Houston, we have a new Lego space shuttle sale! The Lego Creator Space Shuttle Explorer building set is 20% off on Amazon.com this holiday season, selling for $23.99 (down from $29.99, its lowest price so far).

What makes the Lego Creator Space Shuttle Explorer set worthy of our pick is that it's more than a mere space shuttle building set. Lego's Creator series sets 3-in-1 kits that allow kids (and adult fans like yours truly) to use the same pieces to create two alternate models for extra play. In addition to the brick-built shuttle, future astronauts can assemble a Moon Station and Space Rover to help the astronaut minifugure included in the set explore the cosmos.

The set comes with 285 pieces but builders take note! You can only build one model at a time, so if you're hoping to build all three models, you will have to get three identical sets. Here's a couple more images of the set:

We think Benny the Spaceman would be proud!

And if you're looking for more space-y gift ideas, check out our guides here:

Want more awesome Lego space fun? Watch my daughter and I build the Lego Apollo Saturn V set released earlier this year!

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.