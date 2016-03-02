Welcome Home! Year-in-Space Astronaut Scott Kelly's Earth Return in Photos

Scott Kelly: Back on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly gives two thumbs up while resting up from a 340-day mission to the International Space Station. Kelly and two Russian crewmates landed their Soyuz capsule in a remote area of Kazakhstan on March 2, 2016 (Kazakh time).

Soyuz TMA-18M with One Year Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly of NASA and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov of Roscosmos near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 2, 2016 (Kazakh time).

Year in Space Crew: Back on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (right) and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov are seen in good spirits after their March 2, 2016 landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan (March 1 Eastern Time) to end a 340-day flight for Kelly and Kornienko.

Soyuz TMA-18M with One Year Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly of NASA and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov of Roscosmos near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 2, 2016 (Kazakh time).

Scott Kelly: Thumbs-Up After 340 Days

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly gives a thumbs-up sign as he is pulled from his Soyuz spacecraft to end a 340-day mission to the International Space Station. Kelly returned to Earth on a Russian Soyuz capsule with cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov, landing in Kazakhstan on March 2, 2016 local time (March 1 Eastern Time).

Soyuz TMA-18M with One Year Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly of NASA and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov of Roscosmos near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 2, 2016 (Kazakh time).

Landing Zone for Year in Space Crew

NASA TV

This NASA graphic shows the landing zone for astronaut Scott Kelly and cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov in their Soyuz space capsule on March 2, 2016 local time (late March 1 ET).

Soyuz Descent Plan

NASA TV

A view of the trajectory home for astronaut Scott Kelly and cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov in their Soyuz spacecraft.

Recovery Helicopters for Year in Space Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Russian MI-8 helicopter personnel secure their helicopter after arriving at Zhezkazgan Airport in Kazakhstan Tuesday, March 1, 2016, ahead of the Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft landing with Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly of NASA and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov of Roscosmos.

Year-In-Space Crew Undocks from International Space Station

NASA TV

Astronaut Scott Kelly and cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov undocked from the International Space Station at 8:02 p.m. EST (0102 on March 2 GMT) to begin their voyage back to Earth.

Expedition 46 Crew Members Last Gathering

NASA TV

The six Expedition 46 crew members aboard the International Space Station are about to part ways on March 1, 2016. L to R: Yuri Malenchenko, Tim Kopra, Mikhail Kornienko, Sergey Volkov, Scott Kelly and Tim Peake.