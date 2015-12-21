Best Space Photos of the Week – Dec. 20, 2015

Dust Devil 'Swarm' Races Across Martian Plain
By now most of us know that Mars is a windy planet (well, not as windy as “The Martian” would have us believe), where active aeolian processes shape the landscape continuously. Active dune fields are evidence of the large-scale transport of fine Mars sand whereas dust devils (like miniature tornadoes) show us the small scale and short-lived atmospheric processes that can sculpt dark tracks into the surface. [Read the full story.]
Cosmic Lightsaber Slices Through Clouds in Awesome New Image
A powerful lightsaber slices through the dark clouds of dust and gas that surround it. It's not a scene from the new "Star Wars" movie but an image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. [Read the full story.]
Incredible New Photos Reveal Pluto's Pits and Other Terrain
Pluto's complex geology just got a little less mysterious thanks to two incredible new photos from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft.[Read the full story.]
Strange Patterns on Mars
Bright and dark patterns with curving boundaries are seen on the surface of Mars. Image released Dec. 10, 2015. [Read the full story.]
Planetary Nebula NGC 3699
NGC 3699 is a planetary nebula imaged by the ESO Faint Object Spectrograph and Camera (EFOSC2) at ESO's La Silla Observatory. Image released Dec. 14, 2015. [Read the full story.]
2015 Geminid Meteor Over Missouri
Astrophotographer Eddie Popovits sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor streaking through the sky over Branson, Missouri, on Dec. 15, 2015. [Read the full story.]