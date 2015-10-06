'The Martian' Movie and NASA: Full Coverage

Human Mars exploration is getting the Hollywood treatment.

"The Martian," which stars Matt Damon as a NASA astronaut stranded on the Red Planet, hit theaters on Oct. 2. Learn about the real science and engineering behind the blockbuster film — and how the exploration depicted in "The Martian" meshes with NASA's real-life plans to put boots on the Red Planet — in Space.com's full coverage below.

Our Review: Does 'The Martian' Movie Do the Book Justice? Yes. Yes, It Does - Ridley Scott's "The Martian" starring Matt Damon lands in theaters today, but how does it stack up to the hit science fiction novel by Andy Weir? Space.com's Sarah Lewin explains. Our Latest Story: 'The Martian' Locales on Mars Revealed in NASA Spacecraft Photos

Videos:

Infographics and Multimedia:

Story Coverage:

Tuesday, Oct. 6

'The Martian' Locales on Mars Revealed in NASA Spacecraft Photos

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter now circling Mars has captured amazing images of craters and plains on Mars that are explored in the hit space movie "The Martian."

Where 'The Martian' Roved: Fly-Over From Orbital Images

The European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft has helped scientists create a stunning video flyover of the region of Mars that a stranded astronaut on Mars explores in the hit film "The Martian."

Monday, Oct. 5

'The Martian' Misses Out on a Faster Way to Mars: Op-Ed

In "The Martian," astronauts on the Hermes spacecraft take advantage of orbital mechanics to attempt a rescue of their crewmate Mark Watney stranded on Mars. But did they take the best possible trajectory? Here's one expert's take.

Friday, Oct. 2

Does 'The Martian' Movie Do the Book Justice? Yes. Yes, It Does

"The Martian" hits theaters today, and we think it's going to be a space movie of epic proportions. Here's how it stacks up against its source material: the book "The Martian" by Andy Weir.

'The Martian' and Reality: How NASA Will Get Astronauts to Mars

"The Martian" may be science fiction, but NASA is doing its best to make it a reality. Here's how NASA plans to get astronauts to Mars in the 2030s.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Making 'The Martian': Exclusive Interview with Director Sir Ridley Scott

Space.com's Dave Brody gets up close and personal with "The Martian" director Sir Ridley Scott. See what Scott thinks about space travel, Mars exploration and Matt Damon.

Related: 'The Martian' Director Ridley Scott Promotes NASA’s Mars Dreams

'The Martian' Wants to Mail You a Potato: Movie Offers Stamped Spuds

Potatoes play a surprising role in the new space movie "The Martian." Here's how to get your own "The Martian" potato for spud goodness.

Lush Oasis to Arid Desert: How Our View of Mars Has Changed

Over the years, Mars has transformed from an imagined world filled with life to an arid desertlike world. See how the evolution happened.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

'The Martian' Cast's Q&A With Space Station Crew

Real astronauts in space got a call from the cast of "The Martian" today. Watch how it went here.

Inside 'The Martian': Movie's Sleek Spacesuits Explained

There's some real-life science behind the sleek spacesuits worn by astronauts in the space movie "The Martian." See the spacesuit tech involved here.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

The AstroCritic: What 'The Martian' Gets Right About Astronauts

The movie gets a lot about astronauts right, suggests AstroCritic and former International Space Station commander Leroy Chiao.

'The Martian' Celebrates Discovery of Water on Mars

Following NASA's announcement that there is liquid water on the surface of Mars, Mark Watney, the fictional lead character in the upcoming movie "The Martian," has a very special message for the world.

'The Martian' (2014): Book Excerpt

Read chapter one of Andy Weir's novel "The Martian."

Monday, Sept. 28

'The Martian' Dust Storm Would Actually Be a Breeze

Mars' dust storms would be much less damaging than portrayed in "The Martian," though still dramatic.

More "The Martian" Coverage

'The Martian' Lands at NASA: Actors Meet Real-Life Counterparts in Houston

NASA rolled out the red carpet for two 'Red Planet' movie actors, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the agency's real journey to Mars with the stars from "The Martian." The cast members visited the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Train Like 'The Martian': Movie's Mars Crew Gear for Sale by Sports Outfitter

There's a new way to look like an astronaut — or at least a fictional future crew member of a Mars-bound mission — thanks to a joint marketing promotion between the upcoming film "The Martian" and the American sports clothing company Under Armour.

Making Mars Exploration 'Smart and Cool': NASA and 'The Martian'

In the history of Hollywood envisioning the future of space exploration, few, if any films have come as close to NASA's own goals at the time of the movie's release as Ridley Scott's "The Martian."

Boots on Mars by 2050, 'The Martian' Author Says (Video)

The author of "The Martian" suspects a lack of cooperation from Congress will push NASA's first manned mission to the Red Planet back to the middle of the century.

'The Martian' Shows 9 Ways NASA Tech Is Headed to Mars

How much of the technology in "The Martian" actually exists, or is in the works, today? Read on to find out what NASA's developing for real-life manned Mars exploration.

'The Martian' Lands at NASA's Mars Mission Control (Photos)

"The Martian" star Matt Damon, director Ridley Scott and Andy Weir, who wrote the book on which the movie is based, visited NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 18.

Epic Trailer for 'The Martian' Questions the Value of a Human Life in Space

The awesome new trailer for "The Martian" is full of thrilling and stressful moments, and raises important questions about the value of human life in space exploration.

First Trailer for 'The Martian' Puts Matt Damon in Peril

The first official trailer for Ridley Scott's "The Martian" is a doozy, packing gorgeous vistas of the Red Planet, intricately rendered spaceships and some laughs into three dramatic minutes.

'The Martian' Author Andy Weir Takes a Spin on NASA's Electric Rover

Andy Weir, author of the acclaimed novel 'The Martian,' stopped by NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston recently and took the new Modular Robotic Vehicle for a test ride. See the photos here.

'The Martian' Author Andy Weir & Steve Jurveston Mind-Meld on Mars Colonies

The effort to colonize Mars moves forward, pushed by visionaries and pragmatists alike.

Ridley Scott to Bring Andy Weir's 'The Martian' to Life in 2015

A movie adaptation of the science fiction thriller "The Martian" written by Andy Weir is set to hit the silver screen in 2015.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.