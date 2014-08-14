Ridley Scott to Bring Andy Weir's 'The Martian' to Life in 2015

Andy Weir's "The Martian" is being made into a movie starring Matt Damon and set for release in 2015.

Director Ridley Scott and actor Matt Damon have reportedly signed on to the project, according to press reports. "The Martian" is scheduled for release on Nov. 25, 2015.

Weir's "The Martian" (Crown Publishers, 2014) follows the story of astronaut Mark Watney, one of the first people on Mars. He is left behind by his crewmates after a dust storm tears through the area. His fellow astronauts assume he was killed during the tempest, and Watney has to find a way to survive being stranded on the Red Planet. [Read the first chapter of "The Martian" on Space.com]

"Drawing on his ingenuity, his engineering skills — and a relentless, dogged refusal to quit — he steadfastly confronts one seemingly insurmountable obstacle after the next," an Amazon.com description of "The Martian's" plot reads. "Will his resourcefulness be enough to overcome the impossible odds against him?"

