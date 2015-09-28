Amazing Photos of the Rare Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse of 2015

Manatee County Florida Total Lunar Eclipse

Victor Rogus

Despite lots of clouds and rain on the way, Victor Rogus grabbed this picture of the Sept. 27 'supermoon' lunar eclipse in Manatee County, Florida. -- "Before clouds doomed my efforts," he told Space.com.

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse Over Washington Monument

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA photographer Aubrey Gemignani captured this stunning view of the perigee moon lunar eclipse over the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27, 2015.

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse Over Colorado State Capitol

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls captured this shot of the 'supermoon' lunar eclipse Sept. 27 over the Colorado State Capitol Building in Denver.

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Over DC

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA photographer Aubrey Gemignani captured this amazing view of the perigee moon total lunar eclipse over Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27, 2015.

A Sliver of a Moon in NYC

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Only a sliver of the moon remains visible over NYC's Empire State Building during the total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27, 2015.

Total Lunar Eclipse via Smartphone in Mass.

Imelda B. Joson and Edwin L. Aguirre

Veteran night sky photographers Imelda Joson and Edwin Aquirre used a spotting scope and smartphone to capture this view of the total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27, 2015 as seen from the Burlington area of Massachusetts.

Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse, Tuscon AZ

Photographer Sean Parker caught the supermoon total lunar eclipse as it rose above Tuscon, Arizona.

Lunar Eclipse Over Empire State Building

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The moon is partially obscured by Earth's shadow as it shines over the Empire State Building in New York City in this NASA photo by Joel Kowsky during the total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27, 2015.