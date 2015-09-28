Supermoon Lunar Eclipse 2015: Full 'Blood Moon' Coverage

The moon passed through Earth's shadow on Sunday, Sept. 27, in a dazzling total lunar eclipse during a perigee full moon, better known as a "supermoon." ic 'supermoon' blood moon on Sept. 27, 2015. See Amazing Total Lunar Eclipse Photos by Skywatchers

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its full phase at or near the satellite's closest approach to Earth, and appears abnormally large and bright as a result. The Sept. 27 event is quite special; the last supermoon eclipse occurred in 1982, and the next won't take place until 2033.

Full Eclipse Wrap Story: 'Supermoon' Lunar Eclipse Thrills Skywatchers Around the World

The total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27, 2015 wowed sky-gazers around the world with a dazzling show as the full perigee moon crossed into Earth's shadow and took on a blood-red hue. See photos and reactions from Space.com readers in our full wrap story here.

Video:

Infographics and Multimedia:

Story Coverage:

Monday, Sept. 28

'Supermoon' Total Lunar Eclipse Thrills Skywatchers Around the World

The total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27, 2015 wowed sky-gazers around the world with a dazzling celestial show. See photos and reactions from Space.com readers in our full wrap story here.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse Rises Tonight: Watch It Live in Slooh Webcast

If you can't see the total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27 with your own eyes, here's how to watch it live online, courtesy of the Slooh Community Observatory.

'Super Moon In My Room' a Lunar Treat for Kids (Review )

Total Lunar Eclipse: US Weather Forecast to See the Blood Moon Tonight

10 Surprising Facts About Lunar Eclipses

Why Tonight's Full Moon Is a 'Harvest Moon' Lunar Eclipse

The full moon during tonight's total lunar eclipse is known as a harvest moon and the corn moon. Learn about the tradition that spawned those two names.

Saturday, 26

How to Photograph the Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse is a great chance to observe the moon. Get tips from veteran photographers on how to photograph the lunar eclipse with a digital camer and even a smartphone!

Related Gallery: How to Photograph a Total Lunar Moon (Photo Guide )

Total Lunar Eclipse: How to Judge the Moon's Brightness and Color

During Sunday's total lunar eclipse, the moon will appear to shift through different brightness levels. Here's a guide on what to look for.

Video: Moon's 500°F Temperature Swing Monitored During Lunar Eclipse

Friday, Sept. 25

Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse: A Complete Viewing Guide for Skywatchers

Are you ready for the total lunar eclipse on Sept. 27? Here's our definitive guide for the event.

Can't See the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse? Here's How to Watch It Online

If Mother Nature spoils your view on Sunday night, don't fret. You can still catch the total lunar eclipse online through a variety of webcasts by Slooh Community Observatory, NASA and others. Here's how.

Why the Blood Moon Eclipse Turns Red

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon can turn a blood-red hue. Here's how that eerie color occurs.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Cheers! Moon-Inspired Cocktails to Toast the Super Lunar Eclipse

Space.com's Calla Cofield learns how to make some smart cocktails for the supermoon total lunar eclipse. Related Video: SuperMoonshine! Make Four Super-Eclipse-Harvest Moon Cocktails

Moon Munchies: What to Snack on During Sunday's Lunar Eclipse

When you're spending hours enjoying a total lunar eclipse, you might find your tummy rumbling for some moon munchies. Here's our guide to some favorite lunar snacks for the supermoon eclipse.

Biggest Moon Myths for the 'Supermoon' Total Lunar Eclipse

No, the moon isn't larger when it rises. It doesn't have a "dark side," either. Check out the biggest moon myths for the total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Four Blood Moons: Supermoon Eclipse Will Cap Epic Lunar Tetrad

The rare supermoon eclipse of Sept. 27 will mark the fourth total lunar eclipse in a row since April 2014. See what the lunar tetrad actually is, and why it is not a sign of the end of the world.

Blood Moon Tunes: Music to Make Your 'Supermoon' Lunar Eclipse Rock

Blue Moon, Bad Moon Rising, Fly Me to the Moon, the list of moon songs goes on and on. Check out our Spotify playlist of the best lunar tunes for the supermoon total lunar eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse Will Bring a Moon Triple Treat Sunday

Sunday's total lunar eclipse will be a rare triple treat for moon gazers. It marks lunar eclipse, a Harvest moon and a so-called supermoon, a lunar trifecta that won't occur again until 2033.

Video: Lunar Eclipse Gives Earth A Ring Of Fire

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Sunday's 'Supermoon' Total Lunar Eclipse: When and Where to See It

The total lunar eclipse of Sept. 27 begins at different times for people across North America. Here's a look at when and where to see the supermoon lunar eclipse.

'Supermoon' Total Lunar Eclipse Offers Risk, Reward for NASA Moon Probe

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse of 2015: Viewing Maps for the Blood Moon

See visibility maps for the great supermoon lunar eclipse of Sept. 27-28, 2015.

Monday, Sept. 21

Rare Supermoon Lunar Eclipse Is Just One Week Away

With the huge supermoon lunar eclipse just one week away, it's time to dust off your small telescopes and binoculars, track down an observatory event or webcast, and draft your invitations for a moon-cake party.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Supermoon Lunar Eclipse: How Science Explains the Epic Night Sky Event

Check out the science behind the upcoming supermoon lunar eclipse on Sunday, Sept. 27, straight from a NASA scientist.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Rare 'Supermoon' Total Lunar Eclipse Coming This Month

The first "supermoon" lunar eclipse in more than three decades will grace Earth's skies this month, as will a partial solar eclipse that most of the world will miss.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Full Moon Tonight Offers Sneak Preview of September Lunar Eclipse

A full moon will grace the sky tonight (Aug. 29), but it is only a dress rehearsal for next month, when the full moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Forget the 'Supermoon': What's Actually Happening at Lunar Perigee

You'll probably hear a lot about a "supermoon" over the next few months. This is not a term that astronomers use, but here are some facts about what will actually happen.

Relevant Resources:

Supermoon vs. Minimoon: Sizing Up Earth's Satellite

The so-called "supermoon" has an impressive name, but just how super is the actual event? Taking the true measure of the supermoon means following Earth's satellite at different points on its trip around the planet.

Editor's note: If you capture an amazing view of the supermoon lunar eclipse or any other night sky view that you would like to share with Space.com for a possible story or gallery, send images and comments in to managing editor Tariq Malik at: spacephotos@space.com.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.