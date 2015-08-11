William Shatner, 'Star Trek' Fans Honor Leonard Nimoy with Epic Selfie Mosaic

More than 6,000 "Star Trek" fans are now part of a giant online tribute to Leonard Nimoy, who played the Vulcan Spock on the famed series.

Nimoy died earlier this year at age 83, prompting reminiscences from people worldwide — including his co-star and long-time friend William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk.)

A few days ago, Shatner, 84, posted a tweet asking fans to send selfies flashing the famous Vulcan salute that traditionally accompanies the phrase, "Live long and prosper." The big reveal came Sunday (Aug. 9), when Shatner posted a mosaic picture of Nimoy himself forming the sign, made up of the pictures the fans sent.

Shatner wrote that the mosaic was for a task related to the Greatest International Scavenger Hunt the World Has Ever Seen (G.I.S.H.W.H.E.S.), a contest hosted online by 'Supernatural' star Misha Collins.

"Why did I ask for all those #LLAP selfies? For a @gishwhes task as a tribute to Leonard. Thank you!" Shatner wrote on Twitter. "BTW," he added in another tweet, "@mishacollins we put this in for a World Record! Fingers crossed!"

Shatner is also planning to write a book about his long friendship with Nimoy.

Nimoy's passing has also has lent weight to another tribute: a documentary under production from his son, Adam. A few weeks ago, the documentary (called "For the Love of Spock") raised more than $650,000 through a crowdfunding campaign. Adam started the project before Nimoy's death and intended it, in part, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first airing of "Star Trek" in September 1966.

In "Star Trek: The Original Series," Spock's character shows a balance between logical and emotional states from his Vulcan father and his human mother. In the 1960s series and through several movies, Spock served as one of Kirk's most trusted advisers. Nimoy's Spock also made appearances in the rebooted version of the Hollywood "Star Trek" franchise in films released in 2009 and 2013.

Follow Elizabeth Howell @howellspace, or Space.com @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.