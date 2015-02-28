Best Space Photos of the Week — March 1, 2015

Europe's Newly Tested Space Plane Aims for Next Launch in 2019

ESA/Tommaso Javidi

With one reportedly flawless test flight already under its belt, officials are already planning a European space plane for its next test. [Read the Full Story]



What Makes Starburst Galaxies Spawn at a Frenzied Pace? (Video)

B. Saxton (NRAO/AUI/NSF); ALMA (NRAO/ESO/NAOJ); A. Leroy; STScI/NASA, ST-ECF/ESA, CADC/NRC/CSA

Using ALMA, scientists peeled apart the layers of starburst regions in a nearby galaxy to discover the differences that cause them to produce new stars so rapidly. [Read the Full Story]

World View Makes Record-Setting Parafoil Flight from Near Edge of Space

World View

The private space experience company World View, which aims to send tourists to the edge of space in a balloon, broke a record Friday, flying a parafoil higher than anyone has before. [Read the Full Story]

Mars Rover Curiosity Snaps Amazing Selfie at Latest Drilling Site (Photo)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

A new selfie taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows just where the six-wheeled robot has been working for the last five months. [Read the Full Story]

Mystery Spot on Dwarf Planet Ceres Has Mysterious Partner (Photos)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

New photos captured by Dawn, which is scheduled to arrive in orbit around Ceres on the night of March 5, show that a puzzling bright spot within a large crater on the dwarf planet's surface has a buddy of sorts. [Read the Full Story]

Best 3D View of Deep Universe Reveals Astonishing Details (Video)

ESO/MUSE Consortium/R. Bacon

Astronomers have just released a brand-new, best-ever 3D view of the deep universe. An instrument mounted on a telescope in Chile spent 27 hours staring at the Hubble Space Telescope's Deep Field South region. [Read the Full Story]

NASA Celebrates Crawler-Transporters' 1st 50 Years with Test Drive

NASA/Cory Huston

With an eye towards the future, NASA has marked the first 50 years of its two rocket-moving crawler-transporters by taking one of the newly-upgraded massive machines out for a test drive to the launch pad. [Read the Full Story]

Catching a Fireball in the Cold

Mike Taylor/Mike Taylor Photography

Frigid temperatures usually yield clear skies, but with the massive storms this winter, photographer Mike Taylor had to carefully plan a trip to snap the skies of Sandy Point, Maine, and he was rewarded for his effort: an unexpected fireball above the horizon. [Read the Full Story]

Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole Apparently Found

X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/M.Mezcua et al & NASA/CXC/INAF/A.Wolter et al; Optical: NASA/STScI and DSS; Inset: Radio: EVN/VLBI

Astronomers may have found an intermediate-mass black hole, a long-sought “missing link” between star-size black holes and the supermassive monsters that lurk at the hearts of galaxies. [Read the Full Story]

The Far Side of the Moon Has Phases and Now You Can See 'Em (Video)

NASA/LRO/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio

NASA’s LRO satellite reveals the phases of the moon on the side facing away from Earth. [Read the Full Story]

Curiosity Rover Drills into Mars Mountain Again (Photo)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has bored into rocks at the base of the towering Mount Sharp for the third time. [Read the Full Story]