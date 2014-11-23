Best Space Photos of the Week - Nov. 23, 2014

Andromeda Galaxy Glitters in Spectacular Photo by Astrophotographer

Astrophotographer André van der Hoeven took this amazing image of the Andromeda Galaxy in September 2014. [Read the full story.]

Curiosity Rover Recons Rocky Base of Mars Mountain

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity is taking a good, long look at the first rocks it encountered at the base of a huge Martian mountain. [Read the full story.]

Cassini Spacecraft Sees Swirling Clouds on Saturn

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Stunning new image of the clouds on Saturn.[Read the full story.]

Satellite Photo Shows Frigid Arctic Air Over Eastern US

NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Dennis Chesters

A new satellite photo shows the eastern United States locked in a cold front's icy grip. [Read the full story.]

This Map of the Huge Asteroid Vesta Is the Best Geologic Look Ever

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA released the most detailed geologic map of the asteroid Vesta yet. [Read the full story.]

Spooky Galaxy Web Reveals the Largest Structures in the Universe

ESO/M. Kornmesser'

Scientists using a telescope in Chile have found that the supermassive black holes in a sample of quasars are parallel to each other, creating a spooky looking alignment seen in this amazing photo. [Read the full story.]

Pew, Pew, Pew! NASA Space Lasers to Map Earth's Forests in 3D

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

A new lidar instrument on the international space station will be used to create 3-D maps of forests on Earth. [Read the full story.]

Philae Comet Lander's Big Bounce Captured in Amazing Photos

ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA

The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft has captured a surprising photo of its Philae lander just after it bounced during its historic Nov. 12 landing on the Comet 67P. [Read the full story.]

Color of Jupiter's Great Red Spot Comes from Epic Sunburn

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ Space Science Institute

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter's face is secretly dull in color. But the swirling storm looks crimson thanks to something like a cosmic "sunburn," scientists say. [Read the full story.]

Big Bang's Echo May Reveal Skeleton of the Universe

The Virgo Consortium

Scientists may soon get a look at the universe's skeleton by taking a close look at light left over from the Big Bang, which can be used to reveal the presence of matter like stars, galaxies, black holes and even larger structures in the otherwise empty universe. It's a lot like an X-ray revealing bones in a body, but on a cosmic scale. [Read the full story.]