Total Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 8, 2014: Sky Maps and Guides

Total Eclipse of the Moon, Oct. 8, 2014

The moon will pass completely through Earth's shadow on Oct. 8, 2014 in a total lunar eclipse and will be visible from much of North America and parts of Australia and the western Pacific Ocean. This diagram shows events of the total lunar eclipse on October 8, 2014, labeled in Universal Time.

Where to See the October 2014 Lunar Eclipse

This map shows October's lunar eclipse visibility.

Oct. 8, 2014 Lunar Eclipse Diagram (Top)

This diagram by NASA eclipse expert Fred Espenak shows the visibility area of the Oct. 8, 2014 total lunar eclipse.

What Causes a "Blood Moon" Lunar Eclipse Tetrad? (Infographic)

The Oct. 8 lunar eclipse is the second total lunar eclipse in a so-called tetrad, a series of four consecutive total lunar eclipses. See how they work here.

Oct. 8, 2014, Lunar Eclipse Visibility Map

A visibility map of the total lunar eclipse rising on Oct. 8, 2014.

October 2014 Total Lunar Eclipse Times

This chart lists the times of visiblity for the October 2014 total lunar eclipse on Oct. 7-8, as well as similar when to look before dawn on Sept. 11, 2014 to practice observing the moon.

End-Stages of Total Lunar Eclipse

This chart shows the times of the end-stages of a total lunar eclipse taking place on Oct. 8, 2014.

Total Eclipse of the Moon (Infographic)

What makes the moon turn dark and red? Find out in the full SPACE.com infographic here.

Oct. 8, 2014 Lunar Eclipse Sky Map for New York City

This sky map shows the position of the moon when it is eclipsed on Oct. 8, 2014, for viewers in New York City.

Full Moon, October 2014

Full Moon, October 2014

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 5:51 a.m. EDT. Moon following the Harvest Moon; it is also sometimes known as the "Blood Moon" or "Sanguine Moon." It rises around sunset and sets around sunrise; this is the only night in the month when the moon is in the sky all night long. The rest of the month, the moon spends at least some time in the daytime sky.

Oct. 8, 2014 Lunar Eclipse Sky Map for Los Angeles

This sky map shows the position of the moon when it is eclipsed on Oct. 8, 2014, for viewers in Los Angeles.