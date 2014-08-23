Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Aug. 23, 2014

Jupiter, Venus, Lake

On Aug. 18, 2014, Venus and Jupiter took center stage in a stunning pre-dawn celestial conjunction. See amazing photos by stargazers of Venus and Jupiter together in the early-morning sky. HERE: Astrophotographer Jeff Sullivan took this image of the two planets rising above Topaz Lake in the western part of the United States.

Stan Honda captured this view of Jupiter and Venus from New York City on Aug. 18.

An observer points toward Jupiter and Venus in the dawn sky from Damdama Lake, Haryana, India.

Jupiter and Venus rise behind a mountain range in this amazing photo taken in the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 18 in Italy.

The northern lights illuminated the night sky near the Arctic Circle earlier this week in a stunning display that could even be appreciated by astronauts living on the International Space Station.

John Nelson took this image of the crescent moon from the Pacific Northwest.

An astronaut and cosmonaut on the International Space Station captured some spectacular views of a private spaceship meeting it fiery end above Earth's surface after completing its mission on Sunday (Aug. 17).

Astrophotographer Gorana Kurtović sent in a photo of the Milky Way, taken while lying on the terrace of a house on the island of Hvar, Croatia, on Aug. 2, 2014. The island lies in the Adriatic sea. Kurtović writes in an email message to Space.com: "Croatian islands are less light polluted than mainland, but [the] town [of] Hvar is pretty popular among tourists, and thus more light polluted than some other places on Hvar island or other islands like Lastovo. [The photo] was taken while I was lying on the terrace of [a] soon-to-be one-hundred-year-old house. The palms are as old as the house."