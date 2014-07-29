Auroras Over Earth: Amazing Northern Lights Photos from Space

Aurora Near Australia

The northern lights are a spectacular night sky phenomenon when viewed from Earth, but from space they transform into something truly amazing. See amazing photos of the Earth's auroras as seen by astronauts on the International Space Station in these images released by NASA. You can see the original NASA aurora gallery here.

Aurora Australis Over Indian Ocean

A wish-bone shaped display of Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean serves as a very colorful backdrop for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which is docked to the International Space Station. Image taken on April 26, 2014.

Aurora Borealis Over Russia and Finland

This nighttime view featuring the aurora borealis, the moon and Moscow was photographed by an Expedition 39 crew member on the International Space Station. Image taken April 2, 2014.

Aurora Australis

This beautiful image of the multi-colored aurora australis over Earth was photographed by one of the Expedition 38 crew members aboard the International Space Station. This image was taken on July 25, 2015.

Aurora Australis Over Tasmania

The Aurora Australis or Southern Lights, photographed by one of the Expedition 37 crew members on the International Space Station as the orbital complex flew over Tasmania on Oct. 30, 2013.

Auroras over Midwestern U.S. at Night

The Midwestern United States at night with Aurora Borealis is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 29 crew member on the International Space Station. Image taken Sept. 29, 2011.

Aurora Borealis Over Colorado

One of the Expedition 34 crew members aboard the International Space Station captured this night panorama featuring a display of Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, and scattered lights in Colorado. Image taken Feb 10., 2013.

Aurora Australis by Expedition 32

The Expedition 32 crew onboard the International Space Station, flying an altitude of approximately 240 miles, recorded a series of images of Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, on July 15, 2012,

Aurora Australis, South Pacific, New Zealand

This picture, recorded by one of the Expedition 31 crew members aboard the International Space Station, features Aurora Australis with star streaks while the vehicle was over the South Pacific Ocean. Image taken on May 22, 2012.

Moscow at Night

Moscow, Russia appears at the center of this nighttime image photographed by one of the Expedition 30 crew members aboard the International Space Station, taken March 28, 2012.

Aurora Over Eastern North Atlantic at Night

One of the Expedition 30 crew members photographed this nighttime scene while the International Space Station was flying at an altitude approximately 240 miles over the eastern North Atlantic. Image taken March 29, 2012.