Amazing Night Sky Photos for May 2014 (Stargazing Gallery)

'Earthgrazer' Meteor Seen Above South Carolina and Tennessee

Marshall Space Flight Center Meteoroid Environment Office

On May 16, 2014, basketball-sized meteoroid entered the atmosphere 63 miles above Columbia, South Carolina. Moving northwest at 78,000 miles per hour, it burned up 52 miles above the Tennessee countryside, just north of Chattanooga. This fireball, not part of any meteor shower, belongs to a class of meteors called Earthgrazers.

May 16, 2014, Earthgrazer

Marshall Space Flight Center Meteoroid Environment Office

Earthgrazer meteors skim along the upper part of the atmosphere before burning up. This one travelled a distance of 290 miles, quite rare for a meteor. Image released May 16, 2014.

Earthgrazer Flies Over the United States

Marshall Space Flight Center Meteoroid Environment Office

A singular Earthgrazer meteor flew over South Carolina and Tennessee on May 16, 2014.

Flight Path of May 16, 2014, Earthgrazer

Marshall Space Flight Center Meteoroid Environment Office

This map shows the path of the Earthgrazer meteor as it flew over South Carolina and Tennessee on May 16, 2014.

Saturn Seen in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Andrew Kwon

Astrophotographer Andrew Kwon sent in a photo of Saturn at opposition taken in in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Image submitted May 11, 2014.

Milky Way Seen from NC Mountains

Scott Ramsey

Astrophotographer Scott Ramsey sent in a photo of the Milky Way taken in the NC mountains. Image taken May 3, 2014.

Comet C/2012 K1 PANSTARRS

Chris Schur

Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of Comet C/2012 K1 PANSTARRS taken in Payson, Arizona, on May 9, 2014.

Milky Way Seen at Frosty Drew Observatory

Scott MacNeill

Astrophotographer Scott MacNeill captured the Milky Way on May 6, 2014, at Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

Milky Way and Reflection in New Zealand

Amit Ashok Kamble

Astrophotographer Amit Ashok Kamble sent in a photo of the Milky Way and its reflection in a pool, taken in Pakiri, New Zealand. Photo submitted May 5, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Milky Way Panorama Kamble

Amit Ashok Kamble

Night sky photographer Amit Ashok Kamble captured this amazing panorama of the Milky Way over Pakiri Beach, New Zealand by stitching 10 images together into a complete mosaic. Image submitted May 5, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Saturn Cassini Division Frosty Drew

This image of Saturn was taken from Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island by amateur astronomer Scott MacNeill. [Read the Full Story Here]