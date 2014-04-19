Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: April 19, 2014

Montana Moon: Total Lunar Eclipse by John Ashley

Photographer John Ashley created this striking mosaic of the blood moon phases during a total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 as seen from Kila in northwestern Montana.

Mars Puts on Dazzling Show for Amateur Astronomers

Andrew Kwon

Stargazers took a set of stunning images of Mars during a fortuitous alignment that occurs every two years.

Under a Blood Moon: 1st Total Lunar Eclipse of 2014 Wows Stargazers

Brett Bonine

The first total lunar eclipse of 2014 wowed stargazers across North and South America overnight on April 14 and 15.

Mars Puts on Dazzling Show

Mike Rosset

Astrophotographer Mike Rosset sent in a photo of Mars taken April 2, 2014, from an undisclosed location.

Blood Red Moon: Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15, 2014, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter

Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

The moon turns blood red in this 3:17 a.m. ET view of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 as seen by a telescope at the University of Arizona's Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter at Steward Observatory atop Mt. Lemmon, Arizona.

Zodiacal Light over Death Valley

Steve Zigler

Astrophotographer Steve Zigler created this image in Death Valley during the new moon on Jan. 30, 2014. At center, stretching up, shines an intense display of Zodiacal light. Several other notable features gleam forth, including the winter Milky Way, the Andromeda galaxy, Jupiter, the Pleiades, and the Orion nebula.

Lunar Eclipse Seen at George Observatory, Texas

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill sent in a composite image of the total lunar eclipse obtained at the George Observatory in Brazos Bend State Park, near Houston, Texas, on April 14-15, 2014.

Aurora Behind Building Thunderstorm by Randy Halverson

This image is a still showing an aurora behind a building thunderstorm from the time-lapse film "Huelux," shot from April to November 2013, in South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah by astrophotographer Randy Halverson.

Total Lunar Eclipse from Grant's Grove: Ryan Watamura

Photographer Ryan Watamura captured this amazing photo of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 from Grant's Grove in Kings Canyon National Park in California using a Canon EOS 1dx camera, 70-200 2.8L IS II, Canon 600EX-RT flash with a CTO gel.

The Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15, 2014: Victor Rogus

Victor Rogus

Stargazer Victor Rogus captured this spectacular view of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 from Jadwin, Missouri. "Very beautiful event!" Rogus exclaimed.

Blood Moon, Mars & Spica: April 15 Lunar Eclipse by Sean Parker

Photographer Sean Parker took this photo of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 from Tucson, Ariz. The eclipse came just after the closest approach of Mars to Earth on April 14 while the star Spica shined bright nearby, as shown in this labeled view.