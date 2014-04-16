Blood Moon Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse Pictures from April 15, 2014

Blood Moon: Total Lunar Eclipse of 2014, Mt. Lemmon

Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

The moon turned blood red on April 15, 2014 during a total lunar eclipse visible crom most of North America, South America, Hawaii and parts of Alaska. See amazing photos of the total lunar eclipse here. This View: The moon turns blood red in this 3:30 a.m. ET view of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 as seen by a telescope at the University of Arizona's Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter at Steward Observatory atop Mt. Lemmon, Arizona. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Lunar Eclipse and Spica Seen from Mt. Lemmon, Tucson, Arizona

Joel O'Bryan

Astrophotographer Joel O'Bryan sent in an image of the total lunar eclipse and star Spica taken from Mt. Lemmon, Tucson, AZ, on April 15, 2014. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Total Lunar Eclipse and Mars

Jake Gillespie

Astrophotographer Jake Gillespie sent in an image of the total lunar eclipse and Mars taken from Tucson, Arizona, on April 15, 2014. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

'Blood Moon' Multi-Frame Composite Image

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

From open prairie land on the 1625-acre Johnson Space Center site, a JSC photographer took this multi-frame composite image of the so-called "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse in the early hours of April 15. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Total Lunar Eclipse from Florida

Photographer Ben Cooper captured the phases of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 from Florida. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15, 2014, Seen in Orlando, Florida

Matt Jylha

Astrophotographer Matt Jylha sent in a double image of the lunar eclipse of April 14-15, 2014, from Orlando, Florida. The two images are of partial eclipse starting 1:58 am EST (right) and blood moon peak at 3:46 am EST. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15, 2014, Seen in Long Creek

Sally McGuire

Astrophotographer Sally McGuire sent in this composite image of the lunar eclipse of April 14-15, 2014, taken in Long Creek, near Decatur, Illinois. "I began taking the pictures of the eclipse around 12:30 a.m. CST and finished about 5:00 a.m. snapping a [shot] about every 5 minutes. It was a cold night, so I set my tripod up in my kitchen … " [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Total Lunar Eclipse from Grant's Grove: Ryan Watamura

Photographer Ryan Watamura captured this amazing photo of the total lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014 from Grant's Grove in Kings Canyon National Park in California using a Canon EOS 1dx camera, 70-200 2.8L IS II, Canon 600EX-RT flash with a CTO gel. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Lunar Eclipse Seen in Colorado at Thalimer Observatory

Todd Thalimer

Astrophotographer Todd Thalimer sent in a close-up of the lunar eclipse taken from his observatory in Elizabeth, Colorado, on April 14-15, 2014. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

What Causes a "Blood Moon" Lunar Eclipse Tetrad? (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

A series of four total lunar eclipses in a row is called a tetrad. See how four blood moons of a total lunar eclipse tetrad work in this Space.com infographic. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]

Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15, 2014, Seen in Illinois

Kevin Palmer

Astrophotographer Kevin Palmer sent in a photo of the total lunar eclipse taken in Banner Marsh, Illinois. on April 15, 2014. [The Total Lunar Eclipse of April 15: Complete Coverage]