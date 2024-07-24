Yoda returns in new 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Season 2 trailer (video)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Coming soon to our galaxy with its vivid collection of bite-sized shorts, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" returns for its second highly-anticipated season on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on Aug. 14, 2024, and we've got a rowdy new trailer to unwrap.

Taking place 200 years prior to the events of "The Phantom Menace" during the High Republic era when the Jedi Knights were at their peak, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" chronicles the evolution of a gang of Jedi younglings, Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs, as they absorb the ways of the Force, traverse the cosmos learning Jedi skills, and aiding citizens and creatures in need of assistance with kindness.

"'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy," this season's synopsis reads. "Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia's new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks…"

Captain Blackbolt (voiced by Corey Burton) from "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 2. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures"' exceptional vocal cast includes Jecobi Swain as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr/Cyrus Vuundir, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

The debut season rolled out on May 4, 2023, Star Wars Day, with 25 uplifting, candy-colored episodes to inspire and entertain the preschool crowd and their families.

A scene from "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 2. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

This happy follow-up season aimed at introducing children to the "Star Wars" universe is written and executive produced by Michael Olson ("Puppy Dog Pals"). It's produced by Lucasfilm alongside Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr., and executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Elliot M. Bour is supervising director with Lamont Magee onboard as consulting producer and eye-catching animation duties courtesy of the Canada-based studio Icon Creative.

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 2 visits Earth on Disney+ and Disney Jr. starting on Aug. 14.