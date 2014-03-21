MUSE Views | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is a color composite of the unusual polar ring galaxy NGC 4650A. The image was created from data from the new MUSE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope. This image was released March 5, 2014.

This stunning space wallpaper is a color composite of the unusual polar ring galaxy NGC 4650A. The image was created from data from the new MUSE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope. For each part of this spectacular galaxy this new instrument splits the light up into its component colors — revealing in detail the chemical and physical properties of each point. This picture is based on a mosaic of three MUSE datasets that were obtained soon after the instrument achieved first light in early 2014. This image was released March 5. 2014. [See More MUSE Images]