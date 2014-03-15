'Live From Space': Space.com's Complete Updates

On March 14, 2014, NASA and the National Geographic Channel made space history with an unprecedented TV event: a two-hour program called "Live From Space" that broadcast live views of Earth from space, along with demonstrations by astronauts on the International Space Station.

See our complete coverage of "Live From Space" on Space.com. You can see an archive our live updates below:

First Update for 7 am ET: Tonight's "Live from Space" event with the crew of the International Space Station promises to be a landmark TV event for NASA and human spaceflight. We're looking forward to a full two hours of live video from the station crew spliced in with prerecorded pieces about life in space. It's an international crew on the station right now: American astronaut Rick Masstracchio of NASA, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata (the commander) and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin. On Monday (March 10), three other crewmembers returned to Earth. During tonight's show, we'll post updates on what's happening here and look forward to reading your comments on the show in the space below. Our coverage will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, and you can learn more about the second screen "Live From Space" experience from National Geographic Channel here: http://livefromspace.com/. Until the program begins, you can also watch NASA's live feed of the space station in the window below. See you tonight! - Tariq Malik

Update for 6:45 pm ET: We're just over an hour from the start of "Live From Space" on the National Geographic Channel. To get ready for the event, find out how to track the International Space Station live during the event online. Space.com also talked to "Live From Space" host Soledad O'Brien ahead of tonight's broadcast. See what she thinks about bringing space down to Earth, and what she said she'd do with the chance to fly in space. - Tariq Malik

Update for 8 p.m. ET:"Live From Space is live! The National Geographic Channel teamed up with NASA and Arrow Media to put together the world's first live cable special with astronauts in space. Let's watch the next two hours together to see space exploration through the eyes of NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio and Japan's Koichi Wakata on the International Space Station. – Tariq Malik

Update for 8:42 pm ET: On"Live From Space" we've seen some stunning views of Earth from space, and also touched on the perils of human spaceflight, including the harrowing near-drowning of Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from last summer. Parmitano suffered a scary water leak in his spacesuit that flooded his helmet while he worked OUTSIDE the International Space Station. Definitely one of the scariest things I've seen in 13 years on the spacewalk beat. Another big danger: Space junk, one of the biggest threats to astronauts on the station. You can send Twitter questions to station crew with the hashtag #LiveFromSpace. On Instagram, use #HelloFromEarth.Also track the station live on http://www.livefromspace.com - Tariq Malik

Update for 8:55 pm ET: There's no subject more tasty than space food, and "Live From Space" just put it on the world stage. We caught a glimpse at NASA's Food Lab, watched how the team there packaged food for space travel and then watched an Orbital Sciences Antares rocket launch it to the space station on a Cygnus spacecraft. For the astronauts, nothing beats a care package from family. The same is true on Earth, I think. See how astronaut food has changed over the years. You can send Twitter questions to station crew with the hashtag #LiveFromSpace. On Instagram, use #HelloFromEarth.Also track the station live on http://www.livefromspace.com - Tariq Malik

Update for 9:15 pm ET: "Live From Space" just held an ad hoc reunion between Koichi Wakata and Rick Mastracchio on the International Space Station and their former crewmate NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, who just returned to Earth on Monday, March 10. They were all smiles and laughs. Hopkins looks great just after 5.5 months in space. The station crew want him to come back to the station. Why? Hopkins left all his trash behind. A nice moment. You can send Twitter questions to station crew with the hashtag #LiveFromSpace. On Instagram, use #HelloFromEarth.Also track the station live on http://www.livefromspace.com - Tariq Malik

Update for 9:45 pm ET: From flying "Star Wars" like spheres to Ants in Space, Koichi Wakata and Rick Mastracchio just gave a run down of their best science experiments on the Internatinoal Space Station. They're soaring over the Pacific Ocean and talking about NASA's Robonaut 2 humanoid robot. You can send Twitter questions to station crew with the hashtag #LiveFromSpace. On Instagram, use #HelloFromEarth.Also track the station live on http://www.livefromspace.com - Tariq Malik

Last update (10 pm ET): That's a wrap for "Live From Space" on the National Geographic Channel. Wow, where did two hours go? Seems like it flew by as fast as the International Space Station orbits the Earth (hey, wait…it did). Die-hard space fans may have seen much of the show's features before, but seeing them all together, and with such candor, makes it all fresh again for the newcomer and veteran space fan alike. Space.com's Miriam Kramer will have a wrap up of tonight's space TV event later. Watch Space.com for the wrap and good night, Earth! – Tariq Malik

You can learn more about "Live From Space" from the National Geographic Channel here: http://livefromspace.com/.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.