Amazing Space Photos by Japanese Astronaut Koichi Wakata in Orbit

Koichi Wakata: Green Apple in Space

This image of a green apple was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 6, 2014. Wakata tweeted the haiku: “Smell of the Earth, from the fresh green apples, just arrived on Progress.”

Koichi Wakata Tweets Selfie in ISS Cupola

This photo was taken of JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Dec. 2, 2013. “I'm going shooting every day working with ultra-high sensitivity 4K camera in Japan in the cupola of the ISS,” Wakata tweeted.

Koichi Wakata: Aurora Over Russia

This beautiful photo of an aurora over Russia was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 10, 2014. “Saw beautiful aurora over Russia earlier today,” Wakata tweeted.

Koichi Wakata: Crescent Moon Rising and Earth’s Atmosphere

This beautiful image of a crescent moon rising and the Earth’s atmosphere was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 1, 2014.

Koichi Wakata: Stunning Glacier Seen from Space

This stunning image of a glacier in Patagonia was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 25, 2014. “Patagonia glacier—amazing art of the nature,” Wakata tweeted.

'Spiral Top' on the International Space Station

Astronaut Koichi Wakata tweeted this photo of the "Spiral Top" from aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 6, 2014. The toy uses LED lights to make art in zero-g conditions.

'Spiral Top' on the International Space Station #2

Astronaut Koichi Wakata tweeted this photo of the "Spiral Top" from aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 6, 2014. The toy uses LED lights to make art in zero-g conditions.

Northern Lights from Space: Koichi Wakata

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata captured this view of the northern lights over Earth as seen from the International Space Station on Jan. 28, 2014.

Koichi Wakata: Researching Liquid’s ‘Wetting’ Behavior on ISS

This stunning image was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 28, 2014. “Great to work on Capillary Flow Experiment-2, a research on liquid’s ‘wetting’ behavior,” Wakata tweeted.

Koichi Wakata: Rising Moon Meets Blue Atmosphere

This beautiful image was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 25, 2014. “The blue thin atmosphere and the darkness of space decorating the rising moon,” Wakata tweeted.

Koichi Wakata: Eye of Sahara in Mauritania

This stunning photo of Mauritania was taken by JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 19, 2014. “Flew over Richat Structure, the ‘Eye of Sahara,’ in Mauritania this afternoon,” Wakata tweeted.