Amazing Photos: NASA Astronaut Rick Mastracchio's Space Station Views

Northeast United States Seen from Space

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

Astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted this photo of the northeastern United States from the International Space Station on April 16, 2014.

Mastracchio with Pump on International Space Station

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio holds a pump in the International Space Station after 8 hours spent in an airlock to replace it. Tweeted April 14, 2014.

Northern Lights Over Canada

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo of the northern lights or aurora borealis over Canada seen from the International Space Station on April 6, 2014.

North CA Mystery Landmarks

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo taken on the International Space Station, April 6, 2014. He writes: "Around North CA. Not sure what the strange shaped plots of land are for."

Earth Seen Through the International Space Station's Cupola

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted a photo of Earth's limb seen from the International Space Station on April 6, 2014.

Mastracchio Snaps Spectacular Photo of Satellites After Deployment from ISS

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This stunning photo of small satellites seen a few moments after deployment from the International Space Station was taken by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio while aboard the ISS on Nov. 19, 2013.

Rick Mastracchio: Christmas Eve EVA

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This photo was tweeted by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio while aboard the ISS on Jan. 30, 2014. “Night shot of our Christmas Eve EVA - Space is very dark but our helmet lights work great as short distances,” Mastracchio tweeted.

Rick Mastracchio: Aurora on the Horizon

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This photo was tweeted by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio while aboard the ISS on Feb. 27, 2014. “Aurora like thunderstorms on the horizon with a bit of sunrise and Venus(?) rising up through it,” Mastracchio tweeted.

Rick Mastracchio: Spacewalk Masks

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This photo was tweeted by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio while aboard the ISS on Feb. 12, 2014. “From Dec. spacewalk - here we are breathing O2 to purge N2 from our bodies. Mask looks like creature from alien movie,” Mastracchio tweeted.

Rick Mastracchio: Cygnus 1 Leaves ISS

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This photo was tweeted by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio while aboard the ISS on Feb. 18, 2014. “Here is Cygnus 1 being demated over the Middle East. It has left the station and will deorbit tomorrow,” Mastracchio tweeted.

Rick Mastracchio: Brilliant Blue Maldives

Rick Mastracchio (via Twitter as @AstroRM)

This photo was tweeted by NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio while aboard the ISS on Feb. 10, 2014. “Close up of a Maldive island. You can see the boats moving back and forth,” Mastracchio tweeted.