Space Food Photos: What Astronauts Eat in Orbit

Mikhail Tyurin Plays With Food on ISS

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin plays with his food on the International Space Station. Image uploaded Nov. 27, 2013. Read the full story.

Fun with Fruit in Zero Gravity

NASA.

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Sandra Magnus, both STS-126 mission specialists, are pictured with fresh fruit floating freely on the middeck of Space Shuttle Endeavour during flight day three activities on Nov. 16, 2008.

M&M's in Space

NASA

NASA astronaut Loren Shriver eats M&M's candy in weightlessness aboard the space shuttle Atlantis during the STS-42 mission in 1992.

Space Shuttle M&Ms for Final Flight

Shuttle-themed M&M's: Melts in your mouth, not at your final space shuttle launch. These M&M candies were presented to members of the final launch team and astronaut crew for NASA's STS-135 mission in July 2011.

Astronaut Invents Zero-G Coffee Cup

NASA TV

Endeavour shuttle astronaut Don Pettit sips coffee from a zero-g cup of his own invention during the STS-126 mission to the International Space Station.

Space Burrito Recipe Revealed by Astronauts

NASA TV

Shuttle pilot Kevin Ford displays his creation, a “peanut butter popsicle,” made of a tortilla, some peanut butter and a butter knife to control it. Astronauts took a video of the concoction on Sept. 8, 2009 during the STS-128 mission.

Astronaut Chef Redefines Cooking on High

NASA.

Astronaut Sandra Magnus, Expedition 18 flight engineer, poses for a photo with food which she prepared at the galley in the Zvezda Service Module of the International Space Station.

Christmas Cookies in Space

NASA

Astronauts Michael Fincke, Expedition 18 commander, and Sandra Magnus, flight engineer, hold Christmas cookies while posing for a photo near the galley in the Zvezda Service Module of the International Space Station.

Recycling Pee Into Drinking Water

NASA TV.

Endeavour shuttle commander proudly displays a batch of recyled water labeled 'Yesterday's Coffee' in a televised interview on NASA TV.

Coca Cola in Space

NASA

Astronaut Anthony W. England, mission specialist, drinks from a special carbonated beverage dispenser labeled Coke while floating in the middeck area of the shuttle Challenger during the STS-51F mission in 1985. Note the can appears to have its own built in straw.

Astronaut Makes Sushi in Space

NASA TV

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi proudly displays his space sushi, the first hand-rolled sushi in space, which he made on Feb. 24, 2010 during a televised interview with Fuji TV.