ISS astronaut shares recipe for a 'ranger' burger | Space photo of the day for May 1, 2025

News
By published

Jonny Kim, a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station, proves that not all space food in a tube is bad.

a cracker topped with a slice of meat, cheese and a drizzle of red paste, all floating in zero gravity in a space station module lined with wires and computer screens

Stacking wheat snack bread, beef steak, cheese spread, potatoes au gratin and gochujang red pepper paste, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim creates his take on a "ranger" burger on the space station. (Image credit: Jonny Kim/NASA via X)

A space food stack comprised of wheat snack bread, beef steak, cheese spread, potatoes au gratin and gochujang red pepper paste floats aboard the International Space Station before NASA astronaut Jonny Kim enjoys it as a snack.

What is it?

Jonny Kim is no stranger to devising new recipes from pre-packaged meals. A former U.S. Navy SEAL-turned-NASA astronaut, he demonstrated his retention for this skill using the food items found aboard the International Space Station and a special delivery from a recent cargo delivery.

"If you've lived on MREs, you've probably tried some creative field recipes," wrote Kim on social media, referring to the military-issued Meals Ready to Eat. "Here is a twist on the ranger burger, one of my favorites: beef steak, wheat snack bread, cheese spread as both topping and glue, potatoes au gratin layered in the middle, and a generous slather of gochujang red pepper paste from a care package on the SpX-32 Cargo Dragon."

Where is it?

Kim is aboard the International Space Station, orbiting Earth at about 260 miles high (418 kilometers).

He took this photo of his floating food inside the Unity module, which links the U.S. operating segment of the station to the Russian segment. It has a table where the astronauts and cosmonauts living on the outpost like to come together for group meals.

a tube of red pepper paste is held aboard a space station

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim displays a tube of gochujang red pepper paste, a special delivery that came with a recent cargo delivery to the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim)

Why is it amazing?

When people think of space food, especially early space food, they may think of food in a tube, which then may lead them to think, "yuck." Here, though, Kim demonstrates some good things come in tubes, such as his gochujang red pepper paste.

In microgravity, foods tend to taste bland because of fluid shifts in our body and smells no longer wafting up into our nose. To correct for this, astronauts tend to prefer spicy foods or adding spicy sauces, like sriracha, tabasco or red pepper paste.

Want to know more?

You can read more about space food and why food may taste different or weird in space. You can also read more about astronaut Jonny Kim.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about international space station

Watch 2 NASA astronauts perform the 5th-ever all-female spacewalk today

'I didn't look too good because I didn't feel too good': NASA astronaut Don Pettit explains why he seemed so unwell after landing (video)

Evidence of controversial Planet 9 uncovered in sky surveys taken 23 years apart
See more latest
Most Popular
three grey moons orbit a planet lined with rings of clouds
Evidence of controversial Planet 9 uncovered in sky surveys taken 23 years apart
A cropped image of the asteroid Vesta&#039;s surface captured as NASA&#039;s Dawn spacecraft departed the rocky body on a trajectory to rendezvous with Ceres.
Asteroid Vesta is at its brightest this week. Here's how to find it in the night sky
Thousands of galaxies in various shapes and sizes are captured in this new image from the James Webb Space Telescope. More distant galaxies appear redder and smaller, compared to galaxies that are closer and appear larger and white or blueish.
James Webb Space Telescope captures thousands of galaxies in a cosmic 'feast' (image)
streaks of light race across a starry night sky
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks May 6. Here's what to expect from the 'crumbs' of Halley's Comet
An illustration of a blue planet to the right with a bright star in the back.
Doubts mount further over signs of alien life on K2-18b: 'This is evidence of the scientific process at work'
NASA astronaut Anne McClain conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on March 22,2019.
Watch 2 NASA astronauts perform the 5th-ever all-female spacewalk today
An image of Jupiter.
Cyclones on Jupiter and a moon with flowing magma: NASA Juno probe's latest discoveries are awesome
The location of the stars of Ophion (the yellow dots) as seen in the sky. Ophion appears to cover a wide area of sky because it is relatively close to us.
A thousand stars are fleeing home in a hurry, and scientists don't know why
an artificial color map of a galaxy reveals the background scatter of ultraviolet light
New Horizons' new map of the galaxy | Space photo of the day for April 30, 2025
people in helmets and bright orange jackets sit in an inflatable boat in the ocean next to a cone-shaped white capsule floating in the water
NASA has used the US military for astronaut rescue for decades. So why ask private companies for help now?