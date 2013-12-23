Stunning Space Photos: NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins' Views from Orbit

Mike Hopkins Tweets Selfie from ISS Cupola

This cool photo of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken from the cupola of the International Space Station on Oct. 15, 2013. “Can't believe this is really me from the Cupola and that I've been in space for almost 3 weeks now!” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins Tweets Selfie During Spacewalk

This photo of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken during an International Space Station spacewalk on Dec. 22, 2013. “Wow...can't believe that is me yesterday. Wish I could find the words to describe the experience, truly amazing,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins: Goodbye to Cygnus

This image of astronauts Mike Hopkins and Koichi Wakata was taken while aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 18, 2014 “Said goodbye to Cygnus yesterday. Learning from the robotic arm master Koichi Wakata during the release,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins: Southern Lights Seen from ISS

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins took this image of the southern lights while aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 27, 2014 “Southern lights were absolutely stunning tonight,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins: Treadmill Maintenance

This image of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken while aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 13, 2014 “Maintenance day on the treadmill. Only 4 bolts hold the track in place,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins: Frozen Rivers South of Hudson Bay

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins took this image while aboard the International Space Station on March 1, 2014 “From the frozen waters of Lake Superior to frozen rivers south of Hudson Bay,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins Examines Sokul Suits

This photo of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken while aboard the International Space Station on March 3, 2014 “Checked out our Sokul suits today in preparation for returning to Earth next Monday. Can't believe it's almost time!” Hopkins tweeted.

Peek Inside ISS While Astronauts Sleep

This cool photo was taken by of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins from the International Space Station on Nov. 20, 2013. “Ever wonder what it looks like inside ISS while we sleep? Dots near hatch point to Soyuz if we have an emergency,” Hopkins tweeted.

New Pumpkin Grows Aboard ISS

This wonderful photo was taken by NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins from the International Space Station on Dec. 8, 2013. “A new pumpkin is on its way! It took a week to reach this point from when I first put water on the seed,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins: Blood Pressure Experiment

This image of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken while aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 6, 2014 “Performed experiment yesterday collecting my blood pressure after restricting blood flow to legs for 3 min,” Hopkins tweeted.

Mike Hopkins Tweets Spectacular Photo of Active Volcanoes

This amazing photo of active volcanoes was taken by of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins from the International Space Station on Dec. 2, 2013. “Not every day you get to see an active volcano, let alone 2. Vanuatu islands near the Solomons in the Pacific,” Hopkins tweeted.