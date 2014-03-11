Soyuz Landing Photos: US-Russian Expedition 38 Crew Returns to Earth

NASA Astronaut and 2 Cosmonauts Land Safely

The recovery team attends to NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins and cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy after the trio's Soyuz capsule touched down in frigid Kazakhstan on March 10, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Expedition 38 Crew Safely Land

Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, left, Commander Oleg Kotov of Roscosmos, center, and, Flight Engineer Mike Hopkins of NASA, sit in chairs outside the Soyuz TMA-10M capsule shortly after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, March 11, 2014.

Mike Hopkins Gives Thumbs Up After Landing

Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Mike Hopkins of NASA rests in a chair outside the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after he and Commander Oleg Kotov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), and, Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, landed in their Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday, March 11, 2014.

Sergey Ryazanskiy All Smiles After Landing

Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) rests in a chair outside the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after he and Commander Oleg Kotov of the Roscosmos, and, Flight Engineer Mike Hopkins of NASA, landed in their Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday, March 11, 2014.

Commander Gives Thumbs Up After Landing

Expedition 38 Commander Oleg Kotov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) rests in a chair outside the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after he and, Flight Engineer Mike Hopkins of NASA, and, Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, landed in their Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 11, 2014.

Expedition 38 Soyuz Landing: Sergey Ryazanskiy Returns Home

Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, is helped out of the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after he and Commander Oleg Kotov of the Roscosmos, and, Flight Engineer Mike Hopkins of NASA, landed in their Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, March 11, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Mike Hopkins Helped from Soyuz Capsule

Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Mike Hopkins of NASA gives an OK sign as he is helped from the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after he and Commander Oleg Kotov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), and, Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, landed in their Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday, March 11, 2014.

Engineers Document Soyuz Cargo

Engineers document cargo as it is unloaded from the Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft after it landed with Expedition 38 Commander Oleg Kotov of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, and Flight Engineers: Mike Hopkins of NASA, and, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday, March 11, 2014.

Expedition 38 Crew Lands Safely

The landing site of a Russian Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station's Expedition 38 crew is seen in this view from the steppes of Kazakhstan on March 10, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz TMA-10M Capsule Leaves Space Station

A Russian Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft is seen in this video camera view from the International Space Station after undocking from the outpost on March 10, 2014. The Soyuz is returning NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy to Earth after a 166-day mission. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz Capsule Departs Space Station

A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy departs the International Space Station on March 10, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]