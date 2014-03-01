Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: March 1, 2014

‘Downtown Auriga, Taurus-Side’

Astrophotographer Rogelio Bernal Andreo sent in a photo of a sky region in the constellation of Auriga featuring Simeis 147 (the large circular supernova remnant at left), the Flaming Star Nebula (comma-shaped object at lower right), and above and to the left of that nebula, the emission nebula IC 410, along with other deep sky objects. Andreo writes: “Here's my first somewhat-serious deep-sky project this year. Plenty of well-known objects: Simeis 147, the Flaming Star nebula, M36, M38, IC 410, etc. Not often all photographed in the same field of view, though.” He calls the photo, “Downtown Auriga, Taurus-Side.” [See More Photos]

A Stargazing Adventure: Climbing a Volcano for Cosmic Sightseeing (Photos)

Astrophotographer Justin Ng traveled to Indonesia to climb a volcano in order to catch sight of some incredible cosmic views. [Read his account of the adventure here.]

Photographer Sees Stunning Auroras Over Swedish Mountains (Photos, Video)

Night sky photographer Chad Blakley captured these intense auroras grooving over several Swedish Lapland locations, including a small hotel high in the Swedish mountains, on Feb. 21. The result: a spectacular video of Sweden's northern lights display. [See the video here.]

Photos: Jaw-Dropping Stargazing Views from Indonesia's Mount Bromo (Photos)

Singapore-based photographer Justin Ng is no stranger to the night sky. As a dedicated astrophotographer, he has organized space photography expeditions to Malaysia and Indonesia, with spectacular results when weather cooperates. Here, Justin sends Space.com spectacular night sky photos from a September 2013 expedition to Mount Bromo in Indonesia, as well as from earlier trips. Here: Astrophotographer Justin Ng's first shot of the beautiful Milky Way galaxy taken on April 2012 on Mount Bromo. [See More Photos]

Astronaut Watches Stunning Moonset from Orbit

JAXA/Koichi Wakata via @Astro_Wakata

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata has been accumulating an impressive orbital photo portfolio since he arrived at the International Space Station as a member of the Expedition 38 crew in November 2013. This, however, is probably one of the most beautiful photographs he’s captured — the moon as it sets over the limb of our planet. [Read the full story here.]

Orion's Stars Shine Over Stargazers on Wintry Shore in Amazing Photos

When night sky photography friends get together, you’ll likely find them looking up in places like the shores Wallis Sands State Park in Rye, N.H. Aaron Priest of Maine recently sent Space.com some spectacular photos taken during one such winter gathering. [Read the full story here.]

