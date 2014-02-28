Jaw-Dropping Stargazing Views from Indonesia's Mount Bromo (Photos)

Milky Way Over Mount Bromo

Singapore-based photographer Justin Ng is no stranger to the night sky. As a dedicated astrophotographer, he has organized space photography expeditions to Malaysia and Indonesia, with spectacular results when weather cooperates. Here, Justin sends Space.com spectacular night sky photos from a September 2013 expedition to Mount Bromo in Indonesia, as well as from earlier trips. Here: Astrophotographer Justin Ng's first shot of the beautiful Milky Way galaxy taken on April 2012 on Mount Bromo. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Mount Bromo Expedition Group Photo

A group shot taken by the astrophotography group's driver on Sept. 28, 2013 at Mount Bromo. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

First Try at Photographing Nebulas

First attempt at shooting nebulas on Sept. 28, 2013. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Magellanic Clouds at Sunrise Over Mount Bromo

Large and Small Magellanic Clouds together with Canopus were captured during sunrise in Mount Bromo on Sept. 9, 2013. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Rise of the Planets

Planet Mars and Jupiter rose above the sea of clouds in Mount Bromo before sunrise on Sept. 30, 2013. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Milky Way Trails Before Sunrise

“Milky Way Trails Before Sunrise” – Taken on Sept. 28, 2013 [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Southern Taurid Meteor Over Mount Bromo

Southern Taurid meteor over Mount Bromo on Sept. 28, 2013 [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Whirlwind at Pura Luhur Poten Temple

Eugene Hu

A sand whirlwind swept across the vicinity of Hindu Temple Pura Luhur Poten, located at the foot of Mount Bromo on Sept. 7, 2013. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Cemoro Lawang Village in Mount Bromo

Ray of lights shining through Cemoro Lawang Village in Mount Bromo during sunrise on Sept. 8, 2013. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Star Trails Over Mount Bromo

Justin Ng's first star trails shot in Mount Bromo in April 2012. [Read the full story behind these photos here]

Milky Way Shines Over Mount Bromo

Milky Way Galaxy above Mount Bromo taken in August 2012. [Read the full story behind these photos here]