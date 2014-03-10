Glowing Moonset Off Portugal Coast Awes Stargazer (Photo, Video)

The moon sets over the Atlantic Ocean in this photo taken near the shores of Fonte-de-telha pine forest in Portugal by Miguel Claro on Feb. 13, 2014.

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro recently sent Space.com great shot he took on Feb. 13 using Canon 60Da camera (ISO 500 f/4; Exp:10 sec. 35mm).

Claro also followed the crescent moon with his camera using a portable Vixen Polarie Star Tracker Mount to capture motion during the sequence. The stunning results can be viewed in the following short timelapse video of the scene. [See more amazing March night sky photos by stargazers]

A crescent moon is part way between a half moon and a new moon, or between a new moon and a half moon. You can learn more facts about the moon's phases here.

You can see a high-res video of Claro's moonset view here: http://vimeo.com/60207514

