Slopes and Shores | Space Wallpaper

This north-looking space wallpaper, acquired on Jan. 4, 2014, by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft, shows the Sochi Olympic Park Coastal Cluster in Russia — the circular area on the shoreline in the bottom center of the image — which was built for Olympic indoor sports. In the image, red indicates vegetation, white is snow, buildings are gray and the ocean is dark blue. [ See More Winter Olympics Cities as seen by NASA from Space ]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

