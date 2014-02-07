This north-looking space wallpaper, acquired on Jan. 4, 2014, by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft, shows the Sochi Olympic Park Coastal Cluster in Russia — the circular area on the shoreline in the bottom center of the image — which was built for Olympic indoor sports. In the image, red indicates vegetation, white is snow, buildings are gray and the ocean is dark blue. [ See More Winter Olympics Cities as seen by NASA from Space ]
Slopes and Shores | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team )
