Weather Report | Space Wallpaper

Luhman 16B Artist's Impression
This space wallpaper is an artist's impression based on the first ever map of the weather on the surface of the nearest brown dwarf to Earth.
This space wallpaper is an artist's impression based on the first ever map of the weather on the surface of the nearest brown dwarf to Earth. An international team has used ESO's Very Large Telescope to make a chart of the dark and light features on WISE J104915.57-531906.1B, which is informally known as Luhman 16B and is one of two recently discovered brown dwarfs forming a pair only six light-years from the Sun. [ Full Story ]

