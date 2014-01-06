Dust Factory | Space Wallpaper

This beautiful space wallpaper is an artist's illustration of Supernova 1987A, which is based on real data and reveals the cold, inner regions of the exploded star's remnants (in red) where tremendous amounts of dust were detected and imaged by ALMA.

This beautiful space wallpaper is an artist's illustration of Supernova 1987A, which is based on real data and reveals the cold, inner regions of the exploded star's remnants (in red) where tremendous amounts of dust were detected and imaged by ALMA. This inner region is contrasted with the outer shell (lacy white and blue circles), where the blast wave from the supernova is colliding with the envelope of gas ejected from the star prior to its powerful detonation. [ Read the Full Story ]