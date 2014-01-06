Trending

Dust Factory | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Supernova 1987A Illustration
This beautiful space wallpaper is an artist's illustration of Supernova 1987A, which is based on real data and reveals the cold, inner regions of the exploded star's remnants (in red) where tremendous amounts of dust were detected and imaged by ALMA.
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Alexandra Angelich (NRAO/AUI/NSF))

This beautiful space wallpaper is an artist's illustration of Supernova 1987A, which is based on real data and reveals the cold, inner regions of the exploded star's remnants (in red) where tremendous amounts of dust were detected and imaged by ALMA. This inner region is contrasted with the outer shell (lacy white and blue circles), where the blast wave from the supernova is colliding with the envelope of gas ejected from the star prior to its powerful detonation. [ Read the Full Story ]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.