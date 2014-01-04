Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Jan. 4, 2014

Milky Way Over La Palma, Canary Islands

Miguel Claro

Skywatcher Miguel Claro sent in a dramatic photo of the Milky Way above the volcanic crater Caldera de Taburiente, at Pico de La Cruz, La Palma, Canary Islands, taken Sept. 9, 2013. [See More Photos]

Orion Constellation Over Rye, New Hampshire

Aaron D. Priest

Astrophotographer Aaron D. Priest sent in a photo he took of fellow astrophotographer Jon Secord shooting the breakwater and night sky on the beach of Wallis Sands State Park in Rye, New Hampshire, December 28th, 2013. Orion constellation soars through the sky overhead. [See More Photos]

Moon and Venus Crescents

Giuseppe Petricca

Astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca sent in a photo of a twilight conjunction of the moon and Venus, both in crescent phase. Image taken from Sulmona, Abruzzo, Italy, and submitted Jan. 2, 2014. [See More Photos]

Solar Prominence, Dec. 31, 2013

Chris Schur

Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of a solar prominence on the sun, taken Dec. 31, 2013, from Payson, Arizona. He described the solar promincence here as a "stunning Arcade-style prom (slinky hoops)." [See More Photos]

Great Orion Nebula and Horsehead Nebula

Sean Parker

Astrophotographer Sean Parker sent in a photo of deep sky objects Great Orion Nebula and Horsehead Nebula, taken near Tucson, Arizona. Image released Dec. 23, 2013. [See More Photos]

Magnificent Orion Nebula Captured by Amateur Astronomer (Photo)

Astrophotographer Chuck Manges of Hooversville, Pa., captured this amazing photo of the Orion Nebula. [See how Manges did it here. ]

Shapeshifting Northern Lights Dance Over Alaska in Amazing Photos

LeRoy Zimmerman

Night sky photographer LeRoy Zimmerman captured these amazing images of aurora borealis over Alaska in early December. [See how he did it here. ]

Cosmic Horsehead Dances with Flame Nebula in Amateur Astronomer's Photo

David Ellison

Amateur astronomer David Ellison captured this beautiful image of the Horsehead and Flame Nebulas from his backyard in Chatanooga, Tenn. [See how he did it here. ]

Below the Belt

Kurtis Markham

Astrophotographer Kurtis Markham sent in a photo of the Orion Nebula, taken on Nov. 22, 2013, in Alexandria, Virginia. The nebula lies in the well-known constellation of the same name, the brightest spot in Orion’s sword, below the three stars of easily spotted Orion’s Belt. A massive amount of star formation takes place in the nebula. [See More Photos]