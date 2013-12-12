NASA scientists found faint signatures of water in the atmospheres of five distant planets orbiting three different stars, as illustrated in this space wallpaper. All five planets appear to be hazy. [ Signs of Water Found on 5 Alien Planets by Hubble Telescope - Read the Full Story ]
Signs of Water | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.