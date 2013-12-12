Signs of Water | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Faint Signatures of Water in Exoplanet's Atmosphere Artist's Concept
NASA scientists found faint signatures of water in the atmospheres of five distant planets orbiting three different stars, as illustrated in this space wallpaper. All five planets appear to be hazy.
(Image: © NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

NASA scientists found faint signatures of water in the atmospheres of five distant planets orbiting three different stars, as illustrated in this space wallpaper. All five planets appear to be hazy. [ Signs of Water Found on 5 Alien Planets by Hubble Telescope - Read the Full Story ]

