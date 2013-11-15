Trending

Hottest Place on Earth | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Dasht-e Lut
(Image: © ESA)

The Dasht-e Lut salt desert in southeast Iran is captured in this stunning space wallpaper. The desert is often called the ‘hottest place on Earth’ as satellites measured record surface temperatures there for several years. The highest land surface temperature ever recorded was in the Lut Desert in 2005 at 159.3°F (70.7ºC), as measured by NASA’s Aqua satellite.

