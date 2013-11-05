Blazing Hybrid | Space Wallpaper

This vivid space wallpaper is a color composite image made from a ground-based eclipse image obtained by the Williams College Eclipse Expedition in Gabon and a wide-field EUV mosaic of the solar corona obtained in space by SWAP onboard PROBA2.

(Image: © Eclipse/SWAP composite by Daniel B. Seaton, Royal Observatory of Belgium, Eclipse image by Allen Davis and Jay Pasachoff, Williams College Eclipse Expedition, and SWAP image courtesy PROBA2/Royal Observatory of Belgium/ESA )