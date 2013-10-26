LEGO Space: Building the Future With Toy Bricks (Gallery)

'LEGO Space: Building the Future'
A new book by Peter Reid and Tim Goddard presents LEGO versions of familiar space technology alongside futuristic visions. No Starch Press will publish "LEGO Space: Building the Future" on November 11, 2013.
LEGO Voyager Spacecraft
NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft may be in interstellar space, but you can always build another one on Earth. Here is one of the real-life space probes reimagined in LEGO form from "LEGO Space: Building the Future."
LEGO Sleep Pods
The sleep pods from the science fiction classic film "Alien" in LEGO form from "LEGO Space: Building the Future."
LEGO Opportunity Mars Rover
NASA's Mars rover Opportunity rolls on LEGO wheels in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."
LEGO Moon Landing
One small step for a LEGO. A new book by Peter Reid and Tim Goddard presents LEGO versions of familiar space technology - including tje Apollo moon landings - alongside futuristic visions. No Starch Press will publish "LEGO Space: Building the Future" on November 11, 2013.
LEGO Moonbase
LEGO bricks make up a imagined moonbase in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."
LEGO Rocket Launch
LEGO Sputnik
LEGO bricks form a model Sputnik satellite, the first satellite in history, in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."
LEGO Gate Construction
LEGO Sabotage
LEGO Curiosity Mars Rover
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity explores a mock Martian surface in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."