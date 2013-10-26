LEGO Space: Building the Future With Toy Bricks (Gallery)

'LEGO Space: Building the Future'

Peter Reid and Tim Goddard

A new book by Peter Reid and Tim Goddard presents LEGO versions of familiar space technology alongside futuristic visions. No Starch Press will publish "LEGO Space: Building the Future" on November 11, 2013.

LEGO Voyager Spacecraft

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft may be in interstellar space, but you can always build another one on Earth. Here is one of the real-life space probes reimagined in LEGO form from "LEGO Space: Building the Future."

LEGO Sleep Pods

The sleep pods from the science fiction classic film "Alien" in LEGO form from "LEGO Space: Building the Future."

LEGO Opportunity Mars Rover

NASA's Mars rover Opportunity rolls on LEGO wheels in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."

LEGO Moon Landing

One small step for a LEGO. A new book by Peter Reid and Tim Goddard presents LEGO versions of familiar space technology - including tje Apollo moon landings - alongside futuristic visions. No Starch Press will publish "LEGO Space: Building the Future" on November 11, 2013.

LEGO Moonbase

LEGO bricks make up a imagined moonbase in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."

LEGO Rocket Launch

LEGO Sputnik

LEGO bricks form a model Sputnik satellite, the first satellite in history, in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."

LEGO Gate Construction

LEGO Sabotage

LEGO Curiosity Mars Rover

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity explores a mock Martian surface in "LEGO Space: Building the Future."