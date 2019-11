The moon rises above the Pacific in this spectacular space wallpaper taken March 4, 2005, just three minutes before the point of closest approach during Rosetta's Earth fly-by. This image was released Oct. 11, 2013. (Image: © ESA)

The moon rises above the Pacific in this spectacular space wallpaper taken March 4, 2005, just three minutes before the point of closest approach during Rosetta's Earth fly-by. This image was released Oct. 11, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

