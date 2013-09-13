Lego and Space Travel: A Photo Gallery

Lego 'Sunbeam' Satellite

Composite by NASA/Maria Werries

The "Sunbeam" by Jay Semlis of England, grand prize winner in the "Imagining Our Future Beyond Earth" category, is a satellite designed to study the outer corona of the sun. Image released Sept. 5, 2013.

Lego 'Flying Extinguisher 4000 Fish Eagle'

Composite by NASA/Jim Banke

The "Flying Extinguisher 4000 Fish Eagle," a winner in the "Inventing the Future of Flight" category, is a long range supertanker that puts out wildfires. It was designed by 16-year-old William Nodvik of the United States. Image released Sept. 5, 2013.

Alternate View of Lego 'Fish Eagle'

William Nodvik

This alternate view of the Fish Eagle reveals how winner William Nodvik used LEGO bricks to design an aircraft capable of vertical takeoffs and landings. Image released Sept. 5, 2013.

Lego 'Hydrogen-Powered Regional Airliner'

Composite by NASA/Jim Banke

The "Hydrogen-Powered Regional Airliner" by Claes Sundstrom of Sweden, overall winner in the "Inventing the Future of Flight" category, reduces noise, emissions and fuel use. Image released Sept. 5, 2013.

Lego 'Hydrogen Airliner'

Claes Sundstrom

This alternate view of the Hydrogen Airliner reveals how winner Claes Sundstrom used LEGO bricks to design an aircraft that's more environmentally friendly. Image released Sept. 5, 2013.

LEGO Space Station on Real Space Station

NASA

Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa poses with the LEGO model of the International Space Station that he built on board the real space station.

Lego Curiosity Rover

Stephen Pakbaz via collectSPACE.com

Mechanical engineer Stephen Pakbaz's LEGO version of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity will be produced as a real LEGO model.

LEGO Replica of Space Shuttle Enterprise

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

A LEGO replica of the space shuttle Enterprise, which was unveiled on July 26, 2013, at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest.

Lego Man on Dove 2 Antenna

Copyright Planet Labs, Inc.

A Lego man sits on the antenna of Planet Labs' Dove 2 satellite, showing how small the spacecraft really is.

LEGO ‘Master Builder’ Works on Mosaic Project at SpaceFest

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

LEGO "Master Builder" Ed Diment works on a mosaic project at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest on July 26, 2013. Diment constructed a LEGO replica of the space shuttle Enterprise, built from roughly 15,000 pieces, for the museum's SpaceFest event.

Children Assemble LEGO Tiles for Mosaic

Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Children assemble LEGO tiles as part of a mosaic project at the Intrepid Museum's SpaceFest on July 26, 2013. More than 700 square tiles were put together to form an image of the space shuttle Enterprise atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft as it flew over Central Park in April 2012, as it was being delivered to New York City.