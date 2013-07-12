Photos: Stunning Night Sky Stargazing Images of July 2013

Milky Way Over Machu Picchu

Thomas O'Brien sent SPACE.com this image of the Milky Way over Machu Picchu on July 4, 2013. He captured the photo from Putucusi Mountain, which is located across the Urubamba River Valley from the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu, Peru. Machu Picchu is the dark, saddle-shaped area between mountains on right side of the image where the arc of the Milky Way intersects with the horizon. [Read the Full Story]

Milky Way and Meteor Over Cannon Mountain Observatory

Christopher Georgia took this photo of the Milky Way as a meteor shot across the sky in July near Cannon Mountain Observatory in Franconia, N.H. He used a Nikon D3s camera, Nikon 50mm lens, exposure of 10 seconds, f/2.8 and ISO 2500, to capture the image. The photo was release to SPACE.com July 17, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Barred Spiral Galaxy M 109

Bob Franke / Focal Pointe Observatory

Bob Franke took this photo of barred spiral galaxy Messier 109 from Focal Pointe Observatory in Chino Valley, Ariz., from March 13 to May 6 and released to SPACE.com July 10, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

NGC 3628 Hamburger Galaxy Falesiedi

Alessandro Falesiedi captured this image of NGC 3628, also known as the Hamburger Galaxy, on April 14 to 16, 2013 just outside of Viterbo, Italy. [Read the Full Story]

Northern Lights Surround Mt. Katahdin

Mike Taylor sent SPACE.com this image of the northern lights surrounding Mt. Katahdin, Maine. He used a Nikon D7000 camera, Tokina 11-16mm at 11mm, f/2.8, 25 seconds, ISO 3200 on July 13, 2013 to capture the image. The processing was done with Lightroom 4 and Photoshop CS5. [Read the Full Story]

Photo of Asteroid 2003 DZ15

Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project (www.virtualtelescope.eu)

This image of near-Earth asteroid 2003 DZ15 was captured by the Virtual Telescope Project's PlaneWave instrument on July 27, 2013. The asteroid appears as a small white dot in the middle of the photo; the lines are star trails. [Read the Full Story]

Milky Way Black and White

Victor Rogus

Victor Rogus took this black and white image of the Milky Way on July 13, 2013 from Jadwin, Missouri. [Read the Full Story]

Northern Lights, Bootid Meteor and Milky Way Over Kansas

Jeff Berkes

Jeff Berkes captured this photo of the northern lights, a Bootid meteor, lightning and the Milky Way in Greensburg, Kan. on June 29, 2013. Image posted July 23. [Read the Full Story]

Comet Pan-STARRS Anti-Tail

Joseph Brimacombe took this photo of Comet PanSTARRS on May 23, 2013 from New Mexico using a FSQ 10.6-cm and STL11K camera at 10h 07m UT (mid-point). The image was taken in a single 30-minute exposure. Image posted July 12, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Sun with Sunspot AR 1785 Chumack July 2013

John Chumack took this photo of the sun with sunspot AR 1785 from his backyard in Dayton, Ohio on July 7, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Sunspot AR 1785 by John Chumack

John Chumack took this photo of sunspot AR 1785 from his backyard in Dayton, Ohio on July 7, 2013. [Read the Full Story]