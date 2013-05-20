Clearwater | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is a Landsat image of the Clearwater Lakes in Canada’s Quebec province. Located to the east of the Hudson Bay, what appears to be two separate lakes is actually a single body of water that fills two depressions.

This stunning space wallpaper is a Landsat image of the Clearwater Lakes in Canada’s Quebec province. Located to the east of the Hudson Bay, what appears to be two separate lakes is actually a single body of water that fills two depressions. The depressions were created by two meteorite impacts, believed to have hit Earth simultaneously up to 290 million years ago. The name 'Clearwater Lakes' comes from the clarity of its water. This image was released March 13, 2013.