This dramatic space wallpaper reveals cosmic clouds in the constellation of Orion showing what seems to be a fiery ribbon in the sky. The orange glow represents faint light coming from grains of cold interstellar dust, at wavelengths too long for human eyes to see. It was observed by the ESO-operated Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX) in Chile. This image was released May 15, 2013.
Ribbon in the Sky | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2)
