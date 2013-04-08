Trending

Winding Okavango | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Earth From Space: Okavango Space Wallpaper
(Image: © KARI/ESA)

An area covering northern Namibia and southern Angola is pictured in this stunning space wallpaper. Running across this Korea Multi-purpose Satellite (Kompsat-2) image, the Okavango River forms the border between Namibia to the south and Angola to the north. Zooming in on the upper left corner, dots of white and other bright colors near a road show rural settlements. The red soil typical of many tropical and subtropical areas of Africa is also evident. In the lower-right corner, we can see large-scale, circular agricultural plots up to about 600 m in diameter. The white lines running through the circle could be maintenance roads. This image was taken on Feb. 25, 2013.

