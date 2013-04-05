This beautiful space wallpaper reveals a small, sparkling hook in the dark sky known as J082354.96+280621.6, or J082354.96 for short. It is a starburst galaxy, so named because of the incredibly (and unusually) high rate of star formation occurring within it. This image was released April 1, 2013.
Hooked on a Starburst Galaxy | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Hayes)
