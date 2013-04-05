Trending

Hooked on a Starburst Galaxy | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Light and Dust in Nearby Starburst Galaxy space wallpaper
This beautiful space wallpaper reveals a small, sparkling hook in the dark sky known as J082354.96+280621.6, or J082354.96 for short. It is a starburst galaxy, so named because of the incredibly (and unusually) high rate of star formation occurring within it. This image was released April 1, 2013.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Hayes)

This beautiful space wallpaper reveals a small, sparkling hook in the dark sky known as J082354.96+280621.6, or J082354.96 for short. It is a starburst galaxy, so named because of the incredibly (and unusually) high rate of star formation occurring within it. This image was released April 1, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.