VA211 Launch Space Wallpaper

Last night, an Ariane 5 launcher lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on its mission to place two telecom satellites, Skynet-5D and Mexsat Bicentenario, into their planned transfer orbits. (Image: © ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique Video du CSG)

The satellites were accurately released into their geostationary transfer orbits 27 and 36 minutes after liftoff, respectively.

