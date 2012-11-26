This spectacular space wallpaper reveals a view of the dark cloud B68, a so-called Bok globule, which is a false-colour composite based on a visible (here rendered as blue), a near-infrared (green) and an infrared (red) image. Since the light from stars behind the cloud is only visible at the longest (infrared) wavelengths, they appear red.
Bok Globule B68 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
