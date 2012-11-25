The many "personalities" of our great galactic neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, are exposed in this stunning space wallpaper, which is a composite image from NASA's Galaxy Evolution Explorer and the Spitzer Space Telescope. The wide, ultraviolet eyes of Galaxy Evolution Explorer reveal Andromeda's "fiery" nature -- hotter regions brimming with young and old stars. In contrast, Spitzer's super-sensitive infrared eyes show Andromeda's relatively "cool" side, which includes embryonic stars hidden in their dusty cocoons.
Amazing Andromeda Galaxy Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/ JPL-Caltech)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.