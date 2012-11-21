A Milky Way look-alike, NGC 6744 Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper of the nearby galaxy NGC 6744 was taken with the Wide Field Imager on the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at La Silla. The large spiral galaxy is similar to the Milky Way, making this image look like a picture postcard of our own galaxy sent from extragalactic space. The picture was created from exposures taken through four different filters that passed blue, yellow-green, red light, and the glow coming from hydrogen gas. These are shown in this picture as blue, green, orange and red, respectively.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

