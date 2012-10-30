This artist's concept space wallpaper depicts an itsy bitsy planetary system -- so compact, in fact, that it's more like Jupiter and its moons than a star and its planets. Astronomers using data from NASA's Kepler mission and ground-based telescopes recently confirmed that the system, called KOI-961, hosts the three smallest exoplanets known so far to orbit a star other than our sun. An exoplanet is a planet that resides outside of our solar system.
Mini Planetary System (Artist Concept) Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/ JPL-Caltech)
